Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.36% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 3,151,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSV shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Standard Ventures presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Gold Standard Ventures Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

