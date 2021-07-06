Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 5.90% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 408,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,967,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,181,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,922. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.