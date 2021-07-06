GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 38,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,670. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $126,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,138.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after buying an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $23,432,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.