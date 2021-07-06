Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.40. 581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.