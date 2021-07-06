Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 6,800 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. 2,476,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Etsy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

