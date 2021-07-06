Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,523 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Graco worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Graco by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.