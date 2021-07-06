Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.