Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295.80 ($3.86). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 295.60 ($3.86), with a volume of 680,424 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Get Grainger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.