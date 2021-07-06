Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Acquires £295.80 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

On Thursday, June 3rd, Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

Shares of GRI stock traded down GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 293.51 ($3.83). The company had a trading volume of 281,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,285. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Several research firms have commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

