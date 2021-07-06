GravityCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $28.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $26,278.84 and approximately $28.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,102.73 or 1.00315342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00952846 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,944,794 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.