Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.55 or 0.06834642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.44 or 0.01493890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00406393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00159914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.44 or 0.00637194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00422712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00347640 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,676,060 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

