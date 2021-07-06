GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 3.8%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $50.87. 71,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,569,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.80 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

