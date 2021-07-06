Grumpy Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00931841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.