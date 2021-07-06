Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.76% of Guardant Health worth $271,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 609,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Guardant Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,927,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,199 shares of company stock valued at $65,550,895. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

