Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

MOH stock opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

