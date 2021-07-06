Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 13,242 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

