Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,208 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

NYSE MHK opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

