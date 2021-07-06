Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $273.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.06.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

