Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 26,360 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 104.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after buying an additional 233,577 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 95.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Perrigo by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 820,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

