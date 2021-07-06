Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

