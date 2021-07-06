Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 26,721 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 171.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 997.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 230.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 59,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

