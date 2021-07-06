Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

