Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.