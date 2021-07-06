Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,685,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.