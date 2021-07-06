Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 91,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

