Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.61 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

