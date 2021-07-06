Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 35,025 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $25,476,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.52. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

