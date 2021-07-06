Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

