Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $322.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.47 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

