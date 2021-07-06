Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

