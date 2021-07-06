Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 197.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,681,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 284.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 523,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $7,751,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

