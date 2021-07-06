Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $206,947,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

