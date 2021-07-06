Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

