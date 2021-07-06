Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SLM by 121.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

