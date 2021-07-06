Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,817 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

