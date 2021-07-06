Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,423 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

