Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.