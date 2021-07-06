Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

