Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.80% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

