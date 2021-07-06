Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $205,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 657.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.43.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

