Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 20,327 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.97% of The New America High Income Fund worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYB. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HYB opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

