Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

