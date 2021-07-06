Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $191,887,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

