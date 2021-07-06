Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.