Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,299 shares of company stock worth $4,774,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.