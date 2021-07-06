Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Lyft by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 90,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,460,000 after acquiring an additional 450,421 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 161,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,155. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

LYFT opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

