Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,688,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $351.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total transaction of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,576,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,617 shares of company stock worth $132,985,432 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

