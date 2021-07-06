Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,505 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

