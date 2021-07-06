Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,307 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

