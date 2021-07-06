Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,592 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,592 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

